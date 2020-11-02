Collectors Universe: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $6 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.

The provider of authentication for collectibles posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period.

Collectors Universe shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.95, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLCT