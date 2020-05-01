Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $715 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.06 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined roughly 10%. The stock has declined almost 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL