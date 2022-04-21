CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1094¼
|1094¼
|1052½
|1068
|—20
|Jul
|1103
|1103
|1061¾
|1076½
|—21
|Sep
|1100
|1100
|1060¼
|1075¼
|—20
|Dec
|1096
|1096
|1056¾
|1072¾
|—19¼
|Mar
|1085¼
|1088
|1056¾
|1072
|—18¼
|May
|1082½
|1082½
|1053¼
|1068
|—17¾
|Jul
|1047
|1047
|1017
|1030¾
|—16¾
|Sep
|1030½
|1030½
|1019
|1024
|—16¼
|Dec
|1031¾
|1032¼
|1014½
|1024
|—16¼
|Mar
|1019
|1019
|1007¾
|1014
|—14¼
|May
|1005¼
|1005½
|997
|1000¾
|—11
|Jul
|925
|925
|920
|922
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 68,932.
|Wed.'s sales 79,943
|Wed.'s open int 336,093
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|814
|814¼
|797½
|799¼
|—16½
|Jul
|808½
|809½
|793¼
|795¼
|—14¾
|Sep
|765
|765
|752
|755½
|—10½
|Dec
|748½
|748½
|735¾
|738¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|750¾
|750¾
|738¼
|741½
|—9¼
|May
|749¼
|750¼
|738
|741½
|—9¼
|Jul
|744
|744¼
|733½
|737
|—8½
|Sep
|692
|692½
|684¼
|686½
|—9
|Dec
|673
|673½
|664
|664½
|—10
|Mar
|678¼
|678¼
|670¼
|671
|—9½
|May
|677
|677
|673
|673½
|—8¾
|Jul
|669¼
|—9
|Sep
|607¾
|—9
|Dec
|599¾
|599¾
|594
|594¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|603½
|603½
|603½
|603½
|—5¼
|Dec
|573
|576
|571½
|572
|—5¾
|Est. sales 289,493.
|Wed.'s sales 369,632
|Wed.'s open int 1,624,705
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|728½
|731
|705
|711½
|—12
|Jul
|724½
|729
|705
|709
|—11½
|Sep
|610¾
|610¾
|595
|597
|—7¼
|Dec
|602½
|602½
|590½
|590½
|—7
|Mar
|588¾
|—6¾
|May
|588¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|588¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|563
|—9¼
|Dec
|563
|—9¼
|Mar
|555¼
|—9¼
|Jul
|563
|—9¼
|Sep
|582
|—9¼
|Est. sales 473.
|Wed.'s sales 541
|Wed.'s open int 3,298,
|up 18
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1747½
|1752¾
|1728¼
|1748¼
|+1½
|Jul
|1717
|1726¼
|1704¾
|1719½
|+2½
|Aug
|1662
|1670½
|1652
|1664½
|+2¾
|Sep
|1575¼
|1585
|1569
|1580
|+2¼
|Nov
|1528¾
|1537¼
|1519¾
|1531¾
|+2¼
|Jan
|1528
|1537
|1520½
|1532
|+3
|Mar
|1507¾
|1519½
|1503¼
|1514¼
|+5
|May
|1503¾
|1516¼
|1500½
|1511½
|+5¾
|Jul
|1501¾
|1515
|1501½
|1511¾
|+6¼
|Aug
|1498
|+5½
|Sep
|1457½
|1458¼
|1457½
|1458¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|1422½
|1435
|1420½
|1428¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|1430½
|+1¼
|Mar
|1423¾
|+1½
|May
|1423
|+1½
|Jul
|1415
|+1½
|Aug
|1411½
|+1½
|Sep
|1410
|+1½
|Nov
|1358
|1365½
|1358
|1362
|+2¾
|Jul
|1362
|+2¾
|Nov
|1325¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 207,278.
|Wed.'s sales 236,989
|Wed.'s open int 771,468,
|up 8,613
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|80.88
|81.95
|80.00
|81.50
|+.69
|Jul
|78.80
|80.10
|78.42
|79.64
|+.89
|Aug
|75.85
|76.91
|75.42
|76.58
|+.67
|Sep
|74.12
|75.02
|73.44
|74.78
|+.66
|Oct
|72.58
|73.41
|71.74
|73.20
|+.66
|Dec
|71.77
|72.70
|70.94
|72.48
|+.65
|Jan
|70.81
|71.73
|70.05
|71.53
|+.60
|Mar
|69.21
|70.42
|68.79
|70.17
|+.56
|May
|68.22
|69.47
|68.07
|69.21
|+.53
|Jul
|67.45
|68.72
|67.45
|68.46
|+.53
|Aug
|67.45
|67.60
|67.07
|67.36
|+.52
|Sep
|66.89
|66.99
|66.06
|66.33
|+.59
|Oct
|65.78
|66.18
|64.71
|65.64
|+.57
|Dec
|65.60
|66.50
|64.58
|65.46
|+.56
|Jan
|65.31
|+.57
|Mar
|65.07
|+.50
|May
|64.99
|+.51
|Jul
|65.00
|65.00
|64.95
|64.95
|+.53
|Aug
|64.80
|+.53
|Sep
|64.75
|+.53
|Oct
|64.57
|+.53
|Dec
|64.30
|+.53
|Jul
|64.04
|+.53
|Oct
|64.04
|+.53
|Dec
|63.71
|+.53
|Est. sales 122,019.
|Wed.'s sales 108,396
|Wed.'s open int 394,241,
|up 192
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|473.00
|473.00
|465.20
|468.90
|—2.50
|Jul
|466.50
|467.80
|460.50
|463.90
|—2.40
|Aug
|456.10
|457.50
|451.10
|453.70
|—2.20
|Sep
|442.50
|444.50
|439.10
|441.70
|—.80
|Oct
|428.20
|431.20
|425.50
|428.10
|Dec
|426.50
|429.60
|423.90
|426.40
|Jan
|421.60
|424.40
|419.40
|421.60
|+.10
|Mar
|412.80
|413.40
|410.00
|411.20
|+.10
|May
|406.20
|408.70
|405.80
|406.80
|Jul
|406.20
|408.00
|405.50
|406.20
|+.20
|Aug
|400.80
|400.80
|399.90
|399.90
|+.50
|Sep
|391.60
|392.60
|391.60
|392.50
|+.40
|Oct
|385.30
|Dec
|387.50
|387.60
|385.70
|385.70
|—.10
|Jan
|382.30
|—.30
|Mar
|380.40
|—.30
|May
|380.90
|—.30
|Jul
|381.70
|—.30
|Aug
|381.70
|—.30
|Sep
|380.30
|—.30
|Oct
|368.50
|—.30
|Dec
|363.50
|—.30
|Jul
|363.50
|—.30
|Oct
|363.50
|—.30
|Dec
|363.50
|—.30
|Est. sales 104,379.
|Wed.'s sales 98,628
|Wed.'s open int 410,624,
|up 6,851