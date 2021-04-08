CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|618
|631½
|616
|628¾
|+12½
|Jul
|618
|631¾
|616¼
|630½
|+14½
|Sep
|620½
|633½
|618½
|632
|+13¾
|Dec
|625¼
|638¾
|623¾
|636¾
|+13¼
|Mar
|630½
|642½
|630½
|640¾
|+12½
|May
|634
|640¼
|633¼
|639
|+10¾
|Jul
|616
|619¼
|614¾
|618
|+6¼
|Sep
|618¼
|+5¼
|Dec
|624½
|625
|623¾
|624¾
|+4½
|Mar
|627½
|+5¼
|May
|627½
|+5
|Jul
|589¾
|+5
|Est. sales 180,064.
|Wed.'s sales 149,929
|Wed.'s open int 421,712,
|up 8,753
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|560¾
|583
|559¼
|579¾
|+19¼
|Jul
|546
|564½
|544¼
|562
|+16
|Sep
|499
|510½
|498¾
|510
|+10¾
|Dec
|485¼
|494¾
|484½
|494¾
|+9¼
|Mar
|492½
|501¾
|492
|501½
|+9
|May
|496¾
|506
|496¼
|505½
|+8¾
|Jul
|498¼
|507½
|498¼
|507¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|467¼
|472
|466¼
|471
|+6¼
|Dec
|452½
|459¼
|452¼
|458¼
|+4½
|Mar
|461
|465¼
|461
|465
|+4¼
|May
|467¾
|469½
|467¾
|469½
|+4¼
|Jul
|471
|471
|471
|471
|+4¼
|Sep
|448½
|+4¼
|Dec
|424½
|428½
|424½
|428½
|+5
|Jul
|438½
|+3¾
|Dec
|421½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 322,107.
|Wed.'s sales 285,968
|Wed.'s open int 1,767,396,
|up 3,911
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|372¾
|379
|372
|376¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|369¾
|375½
|369¼
|373½
|+5
|Sep
|353¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|349½
|349¾
|349¼
|349¼
|+3
|Mar
|351¾
|+2¼
|May
|350¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|350¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|350¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|350¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|350¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|350¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|350¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 262.
|Wed.'s sales 94
|Wed.'s open int 4,159
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1408¾
|1422½
|1404½
|1415¼
|+6½
|Jul
|1403
|1415¾
|1398½
|1409¾
|+6¾
|Aug
|1370¼
|1377¾
|1366¼
|1373¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|1301¼
|1305
|1296¼
|1302¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1270½
|1275
|1265
|1273¼
|+2½
|Jan
|1268
|1273
|1264
|1271½
|+3
|Mar
|1241
|1245
|1236¾
|1243¼
|+2¼
|May
|1233¾
|1239
|1231¼
|1237¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1232½
|1237¼
|1230
|1235¾
|+2
|Aug
|1222¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|1176
|+1½
|Nov
|1143½
|1147½
|1140½
|1146¼
|+2
|Jan
|1150
|1150
|1150
|1150
|+2¼
|Mar
|1147
|+2¼
|May
|1147¾
|+2
|Jul
|1148¾
|+2
|Aug
|1145¼
|+2
|Sep
|1127½
|+2
|Nov
|1076¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|1076¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|1066¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 179,713.
|Wed.'s sales 165,996
|Wed.'s open int 872,328,
|up 2,015
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|52.85
|53.74
|52.58
|53.38
|+.53
|Jul
|51.00
|51.72
|50.52
|51.41
|+.41
|Aug
|49.29
|49.98
|48.80
|49.79
|+.42
|Sep
|48.11
|48.68
|47.61
|48.61
|+.40
|Oct
|47.54
|47.94
|46.87
|47.82
|+.33
|Dec
|47.12
|47.57
|46.52
|47.45
|+.33
|Jan
|46.70
|47.18
|46.48
|47.08
|+.32
|Mar
|46.25
|46.72
|45.93
|46.68
|+.27
|May
|46.10
|46.49
|46.08
|46.42
|+.26
|Jul
|46.04
|46.22
|45.97
|46.21
|+.23
|Aug
|45.79
|+.23
|Sep
|45.25
|45.39
|45.25
|45.39
|+.22
|Oct
|44.52
|44.81
|44.52
|44.81
|+.16
|Dec
|44.60
|44.70
|44.38
|44.65
|+.18
|Jan
|44.52
|+.18
|Mar
|44.52
|+.18
|May
|44.55
|+.18
|Jul
|44.55
|+.18
|Aug
|44.55
|+.18
|Sep
|44.55
|+.18
|Oct
|44.55
|+.18
|Dec
|44.55
|+.18
|Jul
|44.55
|+.18
|Oct
|44.55
|+.18
|Dec
|44.55
|+.18
|Est. sales 124,427.
|Wed.'s sales 128,207
|Wed.'s open int 498,059,
|up 900
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|409.10
|410.30
|406.10
|406.80
|—2.30
|Jul
|411.40
|412.60
|408.50
|410.40
|—1.00
|Aug
|406.70
|408.40
|404.60
|406.50
|—.70
|Sep
|401.40
|402.50
|399.50
|400.70
|—.70
|Oct
|394.50
|395.90
|393.10
|394.10
|—.20
|Dec
|393.00
|394.60
|391.40
|393.00
|Jan
|389.10
|390.80
|387.70
|389.80
|+.60
|Mar
|377.60
|379.50
|376.60
|378.70
|+1.00
|May
|373.80
|375.90
|373.70
|374.70
|+.60
|Jul
|374.60
|375.80
|374.20
|374.70
|+.90
|Aug
|372.40
|372.40
|371.10
|371.10
|+1.10
|Sep
|366.40
|366.40
|364.40
|364.40
|+.90
|Oct
|353.40
|355.80
|353.30
|353.30
|—.10
|Dec
|352.10
|353.90
|351.50
|351.80
|+.30
|Jan
|351.00
|+.30
|Mar
|350.30
|+.30
|May
|350.70
|+.30
|Jul
|352.60
|+.30
|Aug
|352.60
|+.30
|Sep
|351.10
|+.30
|Oct
|351.10
|+.30
|Dec
|345.00
|+.30
|Jul
|345.00
|+.30
|Oct
|345.00
|+.30
|Dec
|345.00
|+.30
|Est. sales 137,830.
|Wed.'s sales 79,633
|Wed.'s open int 415,962,
|up 1,087