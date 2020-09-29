https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Close-15606665.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|551
|553¼
|546
|549½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|557
|559¾
|553
|556½
|—
|½
|May
|562
|564½
|558¼
|561½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|562
|563¼
|558
|561
|—1
|Sep
|567¾
|568¾
|564
|567
|—1
|Dec
|575½
|578
|573¾
|576¾
|—1½
|Mar
|582¼
|584¼
|581
|584¼
|—1½
|May
|583¼
|—2½
|Jul
|573½
|575
|568
|575
|—
|½
|Sep
|576
|—
|¼
|Dec
|584
|—
|¼
|Mar
|584
|—
|¼
|May
|584
|—
|¼
|Jul
|566½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 71,745.
|Mon.'s sales 93,939
|Mon.'s open int 385,456
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|366¾
|367¾
|361
|364¾
|—2
|Mar
|375¼
|376¼
|370½
|374
|—1½
|May
|381
|381½
|376¼
|379½
|—1½
|Jul
|384
|385½
|380½
|384
|—1
|Sep
|378
|379½
|376
|378¼
|—1½
|Dec
|383¼
|384½
|380½
|383
|—1½
|Mar
|391¼
|392¼
|388½
|390½
|—2¼
|May
|392¾
|394
|392¾
|394
|—2¼
|Jul
|397¾
|397¾
|394¾
|396½
|—2¾
|Sep
|385½
|386½
|385¼
|385¾
|—2½
|Dec
|391
|391
|389
|389¾
|—2½
|Jul
|403½
|—2½
|Dec
|389¼
|393½
|389¼
|393½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 215,930.
|Mon.'s sales 250,214
|Mon.'s open int 1,514,106,
|up 7,740
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|273½
|279
|273½
|277½
|+2½
|Mar
|278¼
|279¼
|277¼
|279
|+2½
|May
|277¼
|+2½
|Jul
|276½
|+2¼
|Sep
|277¼
|+1
|Dec
|287
|+¼
|Mar
|290¼
|+¼
|May
|290¼
|+¼
|Jul
|290¼
|+¼
|Sep
|290¼
|+¼
|Jul
|290¼
|+¼
|Sep
|290¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 317.
|Mon.'s sales 973
|Mon.'s open int 5,394
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|994
|997¾
|985¾
|993
|—3¼
|Jan
|998
|1001½
|990¼
|997
|—3¼
|Mar
|994
|997½
|986¾
|993¾
|—2½
|May
|994¼
|997¼
|986¾
|993¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|998½
|1001½
|991¼
|998½
|—1¼
|Aug
|992½
|995½
|987
|993¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|966
|969
|962
|968
|+¼
|Nov
|945¼
|950¼
|938¾
|947½
|+1¾
|Jan
|940¾
|948¾
|939
|946½
|+1¾
|Mar
|925¼
|931
|920¼
|928
|+¾
|May
|923¼
|929½
|919¼
|926
|+¾
|Jul
|926½
|932
|923¾
|930
|+1¼
|Aug
|927
|+1½
|Sep
|911
|—
|½
|Nov
|905½
|905½
|897¼
|903
|+¼
|Jul
|917½
|+¼
|Nov
|895
|899
|895
|899
|+1¼
|Est. sales 175,737.
|Mon.'s sales 184,257
|Mon.'s open int 972,917,
|up 4,522
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|33.23
|33.34
|32.50
|32.87
|—.42
|Dec
|33.04
|33.26
|32.32
|32.69
|—.42
|Jan
|33.06
|33.28
|32.38
|32.74
|—.40
|Mar
|33.09
|33.31
|32.44
|32.82
|—.36
|May
|33.23
|33.33
|32.50
|32.89
|—.34
|Jul
|33.13
|33.14
|32.58
|32.98
|—.29
|Aug
|33.01
|33.01
|32.52
|32.94
|—.21
|Sep
|32.66
|32.79
|32.37
|32.76
|—.18
|Oct
|32.45
|32.49
|32.04
|32.41
|—.20
|Dec
|32.60
|32.64
|32.07
|32.41
|—.23
|Jan
|32.16
|32.34
|32.02
|32.34
|—.22
|Mar
|32.18
|32.19
|31.99
|32.19
|—.21
|May
|32.11
|32.11
|31.95
|32.06
|—.18
|Jul
|31.80
|32.04
|31.70
|32.02
|—.11
|Aug
|31.91
|—.11
|Sep
|31.81
|—.11
|Oct
|31.68
|—.11
|Dec
|31.25
|31.58
|31.12
|31.58
|—.11
|Jul
|31.58
|—.11
|Oct
|31.58
|—.11
|Dec
|31.58
|—.11
|Est. sales 102,697.
|Mon.'s sales 108,837
|Mon.'s open int 469,613
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|333.20
|334.30
|327.10
|327.30
|—5.30
|Dec
|333.80
|334.60
|329.70
|331.90
|—2.00
|Jan
|332.70
|333.30
|329.30
|331.60
|—1.00
|Mar
|329.30
|330.20
|327.20
|329.10
|—.50
|May
|325.50
|326.60
|323.80
|325.70
|+.10
|Jul
|325.00
|326.50
|323.40
|325.70
|+.80
|Aug
|322.10
|324.30
|321.50
|323.40
|+1.20
|Sep
|317.60
|319.80
|317.20
|319.40
|+1.70
|Oct
|311.50
|314.20
|311.10
|313.40
|+1.80
|Dec
|312.30
|315.10
|310.80
|313.80
|+1.80
|Jan
|314.20
|314.40
|313.10
|313.10
|+1.70
|Mar
|305.50
|307.70
|305.30
|306.40
|+.80
|May
|304.40
|306.70
|304.40
|305.70
|+1.10
|Jul
|305.30
|307.80
|305.30
|306.80
|+.90
|Aug
|304.80
|+.90
|Sep
|303.50
|+1.00
|Oct
|304.20
|+1.00
|Dec
|298.90
|301.10
|298.90
|300.20
|+1.30
|Jul
|302.40
|+1.30
|Oct
|302.40
|+1.30
|Dec
|305.70
|+1.30
|Est. sales 99,081.
|Mon.'s sales 155,040
|Mon.'s open int 443,042
