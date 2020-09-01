CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 542½ 559¼ 539¼ 555¾ +11½
Dec 550 568½ 548¼ 564 +11¾
Mar 558½ 575½ 556½ 571¾ +11¼
May 562½ 578½ 560¾ 575 +10¼
Jul 562 576 561 572½ +8
Sep 568¾ 580¼ 566½ 577 +7½
Dec 580 588½ 577 585¾ +7½
Mar 590½ 595 590½ 592 +7
May 592 592 592 592 +7½
Jul 574 582 572½ 580 +8¼
Sep 578½ +8¼
Dec 580 588¾ 580 588¾ +11½
Mar 588¾ +11½
May 588¾ +11½
Jul 575 +9¾
Est. sales 174,260. Mon.'s sales 107,780
Mon.'s open int 351,952, up 3,539
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 347¾ 350 343¼ 349½ +1
Dec 356¼ 358¾ 351 358
Mar 365¼ 368¼ 360¾ 367¾
May 372½ 374¾ 367¾ 374½
Jul 376¾ 378¾ 372¼ 378½
Sep 374 376¼ 370¼ 375½
Dec 378 382 375¾ 382 +1¾
Mar 388½ 390¾ 386¾ 390½ +1½
May 395¾ +1¼
Jul 395½ 399½ 394¾ 399½ +1½
Sep 389½ +1½
Dec 391 393¼ 390¾ 393¼ +1½
Jul 406½ +1¼
Dec 393 396 393 396 +1¼
Est. sales 342,988. Mon.'s sales 373,189
Mon.'s open int 1,364,454, up 10,165
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 276 278 276 278 +3¾
Dec 274½ 279 273½ 278¾ +3¾
Mar 271½ 274¼ 271½ 274¼ +2½
May 269½ 272 269½ 272 +2¼
Jul 272 +2
Sep 275 +2
Dec 284 +2
Mar 284 +2
May 284 +2
Jul 284 +2
Sep 284 +2
Est. sales 480. Mon.'s sales 663
Mon.'s open int 5,032, up 186
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 948 956½ 945 955 +3¾
Nov 951½ 959½ 942¾ 954¾ +1¼
Jan 957½ 965 949 961 +1¼
Mar 958 966 950½ 961¾ +2
May 958½ 966¾ 952 963 +2½
Jul 962½ 969 955¼ 965¾ +3
Aug 960 966¾ 955 964¼ +3¼
Sep 950 952¾ 950 952¾ +3¾
Nov 939¾ 947¼ 936¼ 944¾ +3½
Jan 943 947¾ 942¾ 945 +3½
Mar 928½ 934½ 927 930¾ +4¼
May 925½ 932½ 925½ 928½ +4¾
Jul 936¼ 936¼ 934 934¼ +4¾
Aug 932 +4¾
Sep 924¼ +5½
Nov 916½ 920 916½ 917¼ +5¾
Jul 935¾ +5¾
Nov 918¼ +9¼
Est. sales 235,646. Mon.'s sales 230,836
Mon.'s open int 864,251, up 9,186
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 33.00 33.35 33.00 33.12 +.16
Oct 32.79 33.30 32.54 32.76 +.03
Dec 32.92 33.44 32.67 32.88 +.02
Jan 33.07 33.57 32.82 33.02 +.02
Mar 33.15 33.67 32.94 33.13 +.02
May 33.28 33.74 33.02 33.20
Jul 33.30 33.70 33.20 33.24 —.01
Aug 33.43 33.62 33.15 33.15 +.01
Sep 33.23 33.23 32.96 33.00 +.05
Oct 32.76 33.08 32.69 32.74 +.06
Dec 33.16 33.16 32.76 32.79 +.09
Jan 32.76 +.11
Mar 32.75 +.16
May 32.75 +.19
Jul 32.82 +.20
Aug 32.82 +.20
Sep 32.77 +.20
Oct 32.78 +.20
Dec 32.57 +.20
Jul 32.57 +.20
Oct 32.57 +.20
Dec 32.57 +.20
Est. sales 110,444. Mon.'s sales 126,228
Mon.'s open int 453,366
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 304.40 305.70 302.50 302.80 —1.80
Oct 306.00 308.10 303.30 305.20 —1.70
Dec 311.70 313.70 308.80 310.80 —1.70
Jan 313.40 315.40 310.80 313.00 —1.40
Mar 313.40 315.60 311.00 313.80 —.60
May 312.90 315.30 311.00 314.30 +.30
Jul 313.40 315.90 311.60 315.20 +.80
Aug 313.00 315.90 311.60 315.30 +1.10
Sep 310.80 314.50 310.40 313.70 +.90
Oct 309.20 311.70 309.20 310.70 +.90
Dec 309.70 312.00 309.50 311.10 +.80
Jan 309.90 310.30 309.90 310.30 +.70
Mar 305.20 305.20 304.90 304.90 +.70
May 304.20 304.20 303.70 303.70 +1.00
Jul 305.20 +1.00
Aug 304.20 +1.00
Sep 302.50 +1.00
Oct 301.00 +.80
Dec 301.80 +.90
Jul 304.00 +.90
Oct 304.00 +.90
Dec 307.30 +.90
Est. sales 122,722. Mon.'s sales 125,041
Mon.'s open int 447,219