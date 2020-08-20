https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Close-15499281.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|511¾
|520¼
|506½
|519½
|+7½
|Dec
|522
|529¼
|515¾
|528½
|+6½
|Mar
|527¾
|535¾
|522
|535
|+6½
|May
|532¼
|540
|526¾
|539¼
|+6
|Jul
|536¼
|542¼
|530¾
|541½
|+5¼
|Sep
|541½
|547¾
|540
|547¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|552¼
|558¾
|550½
|558½
|+5½
|Mar
|558½
|566
|558¼
|566
|+5¼
|May
|566¼
|+4
|Jul
|557½
|558
|549
|557½
|+2½
|Sep
|557¾
|+2½
|Dec
|564¾
|+2½
|Mar
|564¾
|+2½
|May
|564¾
|+2½
|Jul
|559½
|+2½
|Est. sales 117,298.
|Wed.'s sales 149,773
|Wed.'s open int 398,482
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|324¼
|325¾
|320¾
|324½
|—
|½
|Dec
|339
|340¾
|335½
|339¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|352
|353½
|348½
|352¼
|—
|½
|May
|359½
|361¼
|356¼
|360¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|365½
|367
|362½
|366
|—
|½
|Sep
|367
|368¼
|364¼
|367½
|—
|½
|Dec
|373½
|375
|371
|374
|—
|½
|Mar
|383¼
|384¾
|381
|383¾
|—
|¼
|May
|388
|389¼
|386¾
|389¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|392
|393
|390¾
|393
|—
|½
|Sep
|382¾
|383
|382¼
|382¼
|—3
|Dec
|387
|387¾
|384¾
|387
|—
|¾
|Jul
|401¼
|—1
|Dec
|390
|391¼
|389½
|391¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 268,832.
|Wed.'s sales 269,962
|Wed.'s open int 1,514,464
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|267½
|272¾
|267½
|271¾
|+4
|Dec
|261¾
|263½
|260¾
|263½
|+¾
|Mar
|262¾
|262¾
|262
|262¼
|May
|262¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|262½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|266¼
|Dec
|277½
|Mar
|277½
|May
|277½
|Jul
|277½
|Sep
|277½
|Est. sales 190.
|Wed.'s sales 447
|Wed.'s open int 4,761,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|911¾
|914
|900½
|903
|—9½
|Nov
|913
|915¾
|902½
|905¼
|—8¾
|Jan
|918
|921¾
|909½
|911¾
|—8¼
|Mar
|921¼
|923½
|912
|913¾
|—8
|May
|922½
|925½
|915½
|917¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|928½
|931
|921¼
|923
|—6¾
|Aug
|923¾
|925
|922¼
|923¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|923¼
|923¼
|915¾
|917¼
|—5½
|Nov
|919
|920¼
|912¾
|915
|—4½
|Jan
|914½
|916
|912
|915
|—4
|Mar
|901¾
|903¼
|896
|899
|—4¼
|May
|899½
|899½
|892¼
|896
|—3¾
|Jul
|901¾
|902¼
|899¾
|902
|—3¾
|Aug
|901¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|892
|—4¾
|Nov
|896
|896
|890½
|893¼
|—2½
|Jul
|913¼
|—2½
|Nov
|895¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 198,764.
|Wed.'s sales 168,393
|Wed.'s open int 844,099,
|up 4,517
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|31.67
|31.70
|31.17
|31.30
|—.37
|Oct
|31.72
|31.75
|31.18
|31.32
|—.40
|Dec
|31.97
|31.99
|31.39
|31.52
|—.45
|Jan
|32.14
|32.15
|31.57
|31.69
|—.45
|Mar
|32.26
|32.26
|31.69
|31.82
|—.43
|May
|32.37
|32.37
|31.79
|31.93
|—.41
|Jul
|32.27
|32.27
|31.87
|32.00
|—.41
|Aug
|32.20
|32.20
|31.84
|31.92
|—.40
|Sep
|31.85
|31.87
|31.68
|31.80
|—.39
|Oct
|31.82
|31.91
|31.45
|31.62
|—.37
|Dec
|31.93
|31.95
|31.48
|31.66
|—.34
|Jan
|31.61
|31.65
|31.45
|31.63
|—.32
|Mar
|31.42
|31.56
|31.34
|31.56
|—.32
|May
|31.48
|31.58
|31.35
|31.58
|—.34
|Jul
|31.60
|31.73
|31.52
|31.73
|—.34
|Aug
|31.75
|—.32
|Sep
|31.81
|—.32
|Oct
|31.82
|—.32
|Dec
|31.65
|+.05
|Jul
|31.65
|+.05
|Oct
|31.65
|+.05
|Dec
|31.65
|+.05
|Est. sales 82,247.
|Wed.'s sales 89,032
|Wed.'s open int 452,901,
|up 3,892
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|295.70
|296.60
|293.40
|293.80
|—1.90
|Oct
|298.00
|298.90
|295.80
|296.30
|—1.80
|Dec
|302.50
|303.40
|300.20
|300.60
|—1.90
|Jan
|303.80
|304.50
|301.50
|301.90
|—1.90
|Mar
|303.00
|304.00
|301.40
|302.00
|—1.60
|May
|303.10
|304.20
|301.70
|302.40
|—1.30
|Jul
|305.60
|305.60
|303.80
|304.40
|—1.20
|Aug
|305.80
|306.30
|304.90
|305.30
|—1.10
|Sep
|306.40
|306.40
|304.70
|305.00
|—1.20
|Oct
|304.60
|304.80
|302.80
|303.00
|—1.30
|Dec
|305.50
|305.70
|303.80
|303.90
|—1.40
|Jan
|304.00
|304.90
|303.30
|303.30
|—1.20
|Mar
|298.00
|298.50
|296.00
|296.90
|—1.10
|May
|295.80
|296.40
|293.50
|294.90
|—.60
|Jul
|297.80
|297.80
|295.70
|296.20
|—.70
|Aug
|294.40
|—.70
|Sep
|294.60
|—.70
|Oct
|294.50
|—.70
|Dec
|297.00
|297.00
|295.90
|295.90
|—1.40
|Jul
|295.90
|—1.40
|Oct
|295.90
|—1.40
|Dec
|295.90
|—1.40
|Est. sales 64,724.
|Wed.'s sales 78,779
|Wed.'s open int 446,575
