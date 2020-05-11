https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Close-15262170.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|537¾
|537¾
|524¾
|524¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|524
|528
|516¼
|517¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|526½
|530½
|519½
|520¾
|—4½
|Dec
|534¾
|539
|529
|530¼
|—3½
|Mar
|542
|545¾
|537½
|538½
|—3
|May
|543½
|546½
|540¼
|541
|—2¼
|Jul
|538½
|538½
|534¼
|535¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|538½
|539½
|538½
|539¼
|—2
|Dec
|550¼
|551¼
|548
|549¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|553¾
|553¾
|552
|553¾
|—2¼
|May
|548½
|—2¼
|Jul
|528¾
|530¼
|528¾
|530¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 87,846.
|Fri.'s sales 60,078
|Fri.'s open int 346,276
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|320
|322¼
|318
|318½
|—
|½
|Jul
|320¾
|322¾
|317¼
|318½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|326
|328
|323¼
|324
|—
|¾
|Dec
|337
|338¾
|333¾
|334¾
|—1
|Mar
|350
|351¾
|347
|347¾
|—1¼
|May
|357¼
|358½
|354½
|355¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|362
|363¾
|359¼
|360½
|—1½
|Sep
|359¾
|360½
|356½
|358
|—1¼
|Dec
|366
|367¼
|362¾
|364½
|—1
|Mar
|372½
|374
|372½
|374
|—
|½
|May
|378½
|379½
|378½
|379½
|—
|½
|Jul
|381½
|383
|381½
|383
|—
|¾
|Sep
|373¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|372¾
|374½
|372
|373½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|387
|—
|¾
|Dec
|380¾
|Est. sales 168,757.
|Fri.'s sales 200,946
|Fri.'s open int 1,395,498,
|up 1,024
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|318¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|299¾
|304
|299¾
|302¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|273½
|275
|271
|274¼
|+2½
|Dec
|264
|267
|260¾
|266½
|+3
|Mar
|268¾
|+3
|May
|271¾
|+3
|Jul
|271¾
|+3
|Sep
|279
|+3
|Dec
|279
|+3
|Mar
|279
|+3
|Jul
|279
|+3
|Sep
|279
|+3
|Est. sales 315.
|Fri.'s sales 412
|Fri.'s open int 3,687,
|up 116
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|857
|857
|851½
|852¼
|+3½
|Jul
|854
|861¼
|848½
|855
|+4½
|Aug
|854¾
|862
|850¼
|855¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|854½
|861¼
|850½
|855¼
|+3½
|Nov
|859
|865
|854¼
|858½
|+3
|Jan
|860¼
|866
|855¾
|859½
|+3
|Mar
|844½
|851¾
|842¼
|844¾
|+3½
|May
|840¼
|847¾
|839¼
|840½
|+3¼
|Jul
|849½
|854½
|846½
|848¼
|+3½
|Aug
|852
|852¼
|848
|849
|+3¼
|Sep
|847½
|847½
|844½
|844½
|+3
|Nov
|843¼
|847¼
|841
|841¾
|+2½
|Jan
|848¼
|+2½
|Mar
|846½
|+2½
|May
|850¾
|+2½
|Jul
|856¼
|+2½
|Aug
|855¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|855¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|855½
|855¾
|855½
|855¾
|+2
|Jul
|875¾
|+2
|Nov
|872
|+2
|Est. sales 151,356.
|Fri.'s sales 169,677
|Fri.'s open int 839,684,
|up 9,890
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.03
|26.19
|26.03
|26.19
|—.04
|Jul
|26.57
|26.84
|26.29
|26.49
|—.05
|Aug
|26.74
|27.01
|26.48
|26.68
|—.04
|Sep
|26.96
|27.17
|26.67
|26.84
|—.04
|Oct
|27.18
|27.31
|26.82
|27.00
|—.04
|Dec
|27.39
|27.66
|27.12
|27.31
|—.05
|Jan
|27.64
|27.80
|27.31
|27.48
|—.03
|Mar
|27.65
|27.91
|27.43
|27.62
|—.01
|May
|27.89
|28.04
|27.58
|27.75
|Jul
|27.97
|28.23
|27.80
|27.97
|+.01
|Aug
|28.24
|28.24
|27.88
|28.04
|+.01
|Sep
|28.27
|28.27
|28.10
|28.10
|+.01
|Oct
|28.07
|28.07
|28.07
|28.07
|Dec
|28.42
|28.42
|28.16
|28.23
|Jan
|28.43
|Mar
|28.68
|May
|28.73
|Jul
|29.08
|+.01
|Aug
|29.16
|+.01
|Sep
|28.96
|+.01
|Oct
|28.96
|+.01
|Dec
|28.97
|+.01
|Jul
|28.97
|+.01
|Oct
|28.97
|+.01
|Dec
|28.97
|+.01
|Est. sales 68,617.
|Fri.'s sales 73,124
|Fri.'s open int 463,779,
|up 1,358
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|288.10
|288.10
|286.30
|286.30
|—.40
|Jul
|291.40
|294.30
|290.00
|290.30
|—.50
|Aug
|292.30
|294.70
|290.90
|291.20
|—.50
|Sep
|293.50
|295.80
|292.40
|292.70
|—.30
|Oct
|295.10
|296.50
|293.30
|293.60
|—.30
|Dec
|296.80
|298.80
|295.90
|296.20
|—.20
|Jan
|297.40
|299.40
|296.50
|296.90
|—.10
|Mar
|292.60
|294.70
|291.50
|291.90
|+.30
|May
|290.20
|292.60
|289.40
|289.50
|+.20
|Jul
|292.90
|295.20
|291.60
|292.00
|+.30
|Aug
|295.20
|295.60
|292.50
|292.80
|+.20
|Sep
|294.90
|295.30
|292.50
|292.60
|+.20
|Oct
|293.70
|294.30
|291.10
|291.30
|Dec
|294.70
|295.40
|292.40
|292.40
|+.10
|Jan
|292.40
|Mar
|293.00
|May
|293.00
|Jul
|293.00
|Aug
|293.00
|Sep
|293.00
|Oct
|293.00
|Dec
|293.00
|Jul
|293.00
|Oct
|293.00
|Dec
|293.00
|Est. sales 72,930.
|Fri.'s sales 66,382
|Fri.'s open int 425,659,
|up 3,768
View Comments