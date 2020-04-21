CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 551½ 557 541¾ 546¾ —2
Jul 550½ 554¾ 540½ 546¼ —1¼
Sep 553¾ 558¼ 544½ 548¾ —2¾
Dec 562 565¼ 551¾ 555¾ —3¼
Mar 566½ 571¼ 558¼ 562½ —3½
May 566½ 567¾ 557½ 560½ —4¾
Jul 552 555 543 548¾ —3¾
Sep 553 553 545 549¾ —4
Dec 562½ 563 555¼ 559 —4
Mar 565½ 566½ 559½ 562½ —4¼
May 557¼ —4¼
Jul 536 540 536 540
Est. sales 108,882. Mon.'s sales 101,849
Mon.'s open int 370,764
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 314¼ 316¼ 301 309¼ —5
Jul 322¼ 323¼ 309 317¼ —5
Sep 327 327¾ 315 321½ —5½
Dec 337 337½ 325½ 332 —5
Mar 349½ 350¼ 338¾ 345¼ —4½
May 356¼ 356½ 345¾ 352½ —4
Jul 361 361¼ 350¾ 357½ —3¾
Sep 358¾ 358¾ 351 356½ —2¼
Dec 365 365 357 362½ —2¾
Mar 378 378 370 374¾ —3
May 381 381 375 379¾ —3¼
Jul 386½ 386½ 380 383½ —3¼
Sep 371¾ —5¼
Dec 372 372½ 370½ 370½ —6
Jul 384 —6
Dec 379¾ 379¾ 376½ 376½ —6
Est. sales 534,179. Mon.'s sales 270,502
Mon.'s open int 1,461,476
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 291 298½ 288¾ 296¾ +3½
Jul 274 278 271½ 277 +2¼
Sep 260 262½ 258 262½ +1¼
Dec 251¼ 253½ 250½ 253½ +1½
Mar 257½ +1½
May 257½ +1½
Jul 257¾ +1½
Sep 265 +1½
Dec 265 +1½
Mar 265 +1½
Jul 265 +1½
Sep 265 +1½
Est. sales 594. Mon.'s sales 392
Mon.'s open int 3,449
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 826 833½ 808¼ 830¾ +4¼
Jul 835¾ 843¼ 818½ 840¾ +4½
Aug 838 844½ 821¾ 842½ +4
Sep 840 846 825 843¾ +3¼
Nov 845¾ 850¼ 831 848 +2¼
Jan 847¼ 853 835¾ 851¼ +2
Mar 840¼ 847¼ 830¼ 845¾ +5½
May 840¼ 849 833½ 848 +7¼
Jul 848¼ 858 842½ 857 +7¼
Aug 846¼ 858 844 858 +7½
Sep 847½ 852½ 847½ 852½ +6½
Nov 841½ 851 839 849½ +6
Jan 851¾ 857 851¾ 857 +6½
Mar 850 857½ 850 857½ +6¼
May 861¼ +6
Jul 868 +5¾
Aug 866½ +5¼
Sep 867½ +5¼
Nov 863 +1¾
Jul 883 +1¾
Nov 879½ +1¾
Est. sales 277,817. Mon.'s sales 176,697
Mon.'s open int 834,176
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.91 25.97 24.78 25.35 —.63
Jul 26.28 26.35 25.18 25.76 —.61
Aug 26.48 26.52 25.39 25.96 —.59
Sep 26.61 26.69 25.57 26.14 —.57
Oct 26.76 26.82 25.77 26.31 —.56
Dec 27.14 27.16 26.08 26.65 —.55
Jan 27.33 27.33 26.38 26.90 —.49
Mar 27.49 27.49 26.53 27.12 —.41
May 27.52 27.52 26.78 27.38 —.35
Jul 27.75 28.10 27.07 27.69 —.31
Aug 28.00 28.00 27.19 27.83 —.29
Sep 28.00 28.09 27.43 27.97 —.25
Oct 28.00 28.56 27.50 28.09 —.23
Dec 28.50 28.50 27.75 28.32 —.28
Jan 28.45 28.53 28.45 28.53 —.26
Mar 28.72 28.79 28.72 28.79 —.28
May 28.95 28.95 28.95 28.95 —.32
Jul 29.00 29.17 29.00 29.17 —.32
Aug 29.00 29.35 29.00 29.35 —.08
Sep 29.00 29.20 29.00 29.20 —.08
Oct 29.20 —.08
Dec 29.21 —.08
Jul 29.21 —.08
Oct 29.21 —.08
Dec 29.21 —.08
Est. sales 165,510. Mon.'s sales 90,298
Mon.'s open int 466,028
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 285.70 289.60 280.70 289.10 +3.50
Jul 291.10 295.10 286.50 294.50 +3.70
Aug 292.00 295.50 288.40 295.10 +3.10
Sep 293.00 296.20 289.80 296.00 +2.90
Oct 293.70 296.70 290.50 296.20 +2.60
Dec 295.90 299.20 293.00 298.60 +2.80
Jan 296.30 299.10 293.50 298.90 +3.10
Mar 292.10 295.90 291.30 295.50 +4.00
May 292.00 296.60 291.60 296.00 +4.40
Jul 295.00 299.30 294.90 299.10 +4.40
Aug 295.80 299.90 295.80 299.90 +4.40
Sep 296.10 299.70 295.90 299.70 +4.10
Oct 296.00 299.00 295.20 299.00 +4.10
Dec 297.00 300.50 296.10 300.10 +3.80
Jan 300.60 +4.30
Mar 300.60 +4.30
May 300.60 +4.30
Jul 300.60 +4.30
Aug 300.60 +4.30
Sep 300.60 +4.30
Oct 300.60 +4.30
Dec 300.60 +4.30
Jul 300.60 +4.30
Oct 300.60 +4.30
Dec 300.60 +4.30
Est. sales 123,335. Mon.'s sales 72,666
Mon.'s open int 411,562