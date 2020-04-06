CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 550 561¾ 549¾ 555¾ +6½
Jul 545¾ 555¾ 545¾ 551 +6
Sep 548¾ 557 548½ 552¾ +5¾
Dec 555½ 563¾ 555¼ 560 +5¾
Mar 561½ 568½ 561 566¼ +6¼
May 561 565¼ 559½ 564¾ +6¾
Jul 550 553 546¼ 552 +6½
Sep 553¾ 553¾ 552 553½ +6¾
Dec 561½ 562¼ 556¾ 562¼ +7½
Mar 564 566¼ 564 566¼ +6¾
May 561½ +6¾
Jul 534 539 534 539 +7½
Est. sales 94,039. Fri.'s sales 101,678
Fri.'s open int 374,339, up 5,819
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 329¾ 331¾ 325½ 327¾ —3
Jul 335¼ 337¼ 331¼ 333½ —3¼
Sep 340½ 342¼ 337 339¼ —3
Dec 349¾ 350¼ 346¼ 348¼ —2½
Mar 360 361¼ 358 359½ —2½
May 366¼ 366½ 364¼ 366 —2¼
Jul 369¾ 370¾ 367½ 369¾ —2
Sep 362¼ 364 362¼ 363¾ —2
Dec 368½ 369¾ 366¼ 368 —2
Mar 380¼ 381 378¾ 380¼ —2
May 384¼ 386 384¼ 386 —2
Jul 390 390½ 389¾ 390½ —1¾
Sep 381¾ —1¾
Dec 381½ —1¼
Jul 395¾ —1¼
Dec 386¾ —1½
Est. sales 229,331. Fri.'s sales 363,432
Fri.'s open int 1,424,722, up 5,037
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 274 279 268 273½ + ¾
Jul 270¼ 274¼ 264 268 — ¼
Sep 257 258 257 258 — ¼
Dec 256 256 251½ 253 —2½
Mar 257 —2½
May 257 —2½
Jul 257¼ —2½
Sep 264½ —2½
Dec 264½ —2½
Mar 264½ —2½
Jul 264½ —2½
Sep 264½ —2½
Est. sales 426. Fri.'s sales 782
Fri.'s open int 3,873
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 853½ 859 848½ 855½ +1¼
Jul 858½ 864 854¼ 861¼ +1¾
Aug 860 866½ 857 864 +2
Sep 857 865 856¾ 863¼ +2¾
Nov 859½ 866½ 857½ 865¼ +3¾
Jan 861 867¾ 859 866½ +4
Mar 844¼ 853¼ 842½ 850¾ +4¾
May 842¾ 851½ 841¼ 849 +4½
Jul 850¼ 859¼ 849 856¾ +4½
Aug 857 857 857 857 +4¼
Sep 850¼ +4¼
Nov 843 849¾ 840½ 847 +4¾
Jan 851¼ 855¼ 851¼ 855¼ +4½
Mar 857¼ +4½
May 862½ +4¼
Jul 867 +4½
Aug 865½ +4
Sep 866½ +4
Nov 863 +3¾
Jul 883 +3¾
Nov 880¾ +3¾
Est. sales 136,755. Fri.'s sales 182,069
Fri.'s open int 812,930, up 4,802
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.43 26.94 26.20 26.83 +.40
Jul 26.75 27.25 26.52 27.15 +.40
Aug 26.94 27.41 26.68 27.32 +.41
Sep 27.02 27.56 26.86 27.48 +.41
Oct 27.27 27.71 27.15 27.63 +.40
Dec 27.57 28.04 27.34 27.96 +.40
Jan 27.72 28.16 27.67 28.11 +.37
Mar 27.80 28.32 27.80 28.21 +.35
May 27.93 28.48 27.91 28.38 +.34
Jul 28.75 28.75 28.58 28.66 +.34
Aug 28.78 +.34
Sep 28.45 28.90 28.45 28.90 +.34
Oct 29.01 29.03 28.91 28.99 +.33
Dec 29.26 29.30 29.14 29.23 +.33
Jan 29.47 +.31
Mar 29.76 +.29
May 29.91 +.25
Jul 30.07 +.21
Aug 30.01 +.18
Sep 29.86 +.19
Oct 29.86 +.19
Dec 29.87 +.19
Jul 29.87 +.19
Oct 29.87 +.19
Dec 29.87 +.19
Est. sales 99,721. Fri.'s sales 136,534
Fri.'s open int 462,344, up 6,242
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 302.70 303.50 296.80 297.00 —6.20
Jul 303.30 304.00 299.30 299.90 —3.40
Aug 301.30 302.70 299.50 300.10 —2.30
Sep 302.00 302.60 300.20 300.80 —1.90
Oct 301.80 301.80 300.20 300.70 —1.40
Dec 303.00 303.70 301.80 302.60 —.90
Jan 301.90 302.10 300.50 302.00 —.10
Mar 295.00 295.90 293.50 295.40 +.30
May 293.00 294.50 292.00 293.40 +.40
Jul 295.40 296.50 294.40 295.50 +.10
Aug 295.80 297.10 295.00 296.10 +.30
Sep 295.00 297.00 295.00 295.60 +.50
Oct 294.60 296.20 294.60 294.60 +.80
Dec 295.70 297.30 295.30 295.30 +.60
Jan 295.60 +.70
Mar 295.60 +.70
May 295.60 +.70
Jul 295.60 +.70
Aug 295.60 +.70
Sep 295.60 +.70
Oct 295.60 +.70
Dec 295.60 +.70
Jul 295.60 +.70
Oct 295.60 +.70
Dec 295.60 +.70
Est. sales 85,240. Fri.'s sales 105,739
Fri.'s open int 404,722, up 1,247