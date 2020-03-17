CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 496¼ 506½ 494½ 499¼ +1¼
Jul 498¼ 507 496 500
Sep 503½ 512¼ 502¼ 505¾
Dec 515 522 512¾ 516 ¼
Mar 524½ 531¼ 522½ 525½ ½
May 528¼ 533¼ 526½ 528 —1¼
Jul 519½ 523 516 518¾ ¾
Sep 522½ 522½ 520¼ 521½ ½
Dec 529¾ 529¾ 526 528¾ —1
Mar 533¼ 536 533¼ 534¾
May 535½
Jul 522
Est. sales 115,666. Mon.'s sales 162,733
Mon.'s open int 408,279
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 355¼ 356¾ 342¾ 344 —10¾
Jul 358¾ 360½ 348¾ 350 —8½
Sep 361 362¼ 353¾ 354¾ —6¼
Dec 367 368 361½ 362½ —4½
Mar 377¼ 378¼ 373 374 —3¾
May 382½ 382¾ 378¼ 379 —3¾
Jul 384¾ 385¼ 380¾ 381¾ —3
Sep 376¼ 377¾ 372¾ 374¼ —3
Dec 382 382¾ 378½ 379 —2¾
Mar 393 394½ 390¾ 391 —2
May 401½ 401½ 397¼ 397¼ —3½
Jul 403 403 401½ 401½ —1¼
Sep 395¼ +2½
Dec 389½ 391 389½ 390¾ +2¼
Jul 403¼ +2¼
Dec 395 397 395 397 +2¼
Est. sales 471,437. Mon.'s sales 392,368
Mon.'s open int 1,435,203
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 257 259¼ 251½ 253½ —6
Jul 259½ 259½ 254 255½ —6¼
Sep 254½ 254½ 249¾ 249¾ —5½
Dec 253½ 253½ 251¼ 251¼ —5¼
Mar 255¼ —5¼
May 255¼ —5¼
Jul 255½ —5¼
Sep 262¾ —5¼
Dec 262¾ —5¼
Mar 262¾ —5¼
Jul 262¾ —5¼
Sep 262¾ —5¼
Est. sales 448. Mon.'s sales 948
Mon.'s open int 4,387
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 824¾ 832½ 822 824¼ +2½
Jul 833 840¾ 830¼ 831
Aug 836½ 845¼ 834 834¾ ½
Sep 839 847¾ 837 837¾ —1
Nov 846¼ 854¼ 842 842¾ —2
Jan 851¼ 858½ 845 846 —3
Mar 844 851½ 837 837¾ —5
May 846 853¼ 838¼ 839 —5½
Jul 854½ 861 847¼ 847½ —5¾
Aug 850½ 850½ 848½ 848½ —5¾
Sep 850 850 847½ 847½ —5½
Nov 855¼ 862¾ 850¼ 850¼ —5¾
Jan 859 —5¾
Mar 861¼ —5¾
May 864¾ —5¾
Jul 872½ —5¼
Aug 872 —5¼
Sep 872 —5¼
Nov 872 872 870¾ 870¾ —5¼
Jul 890¾ —5¼
Nov 886¼ —5¼
Est. sales 245,357. Mon.'s sales 304,908
Mon.'s open int 796,428
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.01 25.90 24.97 25.24 +.25
Jul 25.36 26.22 25.32 25.59 +.25
Aug 25.54 26.40 25.51 25.76 +.24
Sep 25.79 26.57 25.74 25.94 +.23
Oct 26.16 26.75 25.93 26.12 +.21
Dec 26.25 27.12 26.24 26.47 +.22
Jan 26.55 27.32 26.55 26.76 +.21
Mar 26.83 27.62 26.82 27.05 +.22
May 27.28 27.80 27.14 27.35 +.24
Jul 27.59 28.07 27.45 27.69 +.24
Aug 27.79 28.10 27.69 27.82 +.22
Sep 27.95 28.19 27.82 27.97 +.24
Oct 28.05 28.15 27.96 28.11 +.26
Dec 28.39 28.70 28.15 28.42 +.28
Jan 28.66 +.28
Mar 29.03 +.26
May 29.30 +.32
Jul 29.71 29.75 29.38 29.38 +.35
Aug 29.38 +.35
Sep 29.38 +.35
Oct 29.38 +.35
Dec 29.39 +.35
Jul 29.39 +.35
Oct 29.39 +.35
Dec 29.39 +.35
Est. sales 167,922. Mon.'s sales 179,455
Mon.'s open int 469,072
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 296.50 299.50 295.60 298.30 +2.00
Jul 297.70 299.60 296.20 296.50 —1.00
Aug 298.90 300.20 296.50 296.70 —1.80
Sep 299.50 301.10 297.10 297.20 —2.20
Oct 300.60 302.10 297.50 297.70 —2.90
Dec 303.40 305.00 299.80 299.90 —3.50
Jan 303.10 304.60 299.50 299.50 —3.80
Mar 299.70 300.70 295.10 295.50 —3.80
May 298.30 299.70 293.50 294.30 —3.70
Jul 300.70 302.40 296.50 296.70 —3.60
Aug 303.00 303.60 297.50 297.50 —3.60
Sep 302.80 303.90 297.50 297.70 —3.60
Oct 302.40 304.60 297.90 297.90 —4.10
Dec 303.90 305.60 299.00 299.30 —4.60
Jan 300.30 —3.70
Mar 300.30 —3.70
May 300.30 —3.70
Jul 300.30 —3.70
Aug 300.30 —3.70
Sep 300.30 —3.70
Oct 300.30 —3.70
Dec 300.30 —3.70
Jul 300.30 —3.70
Oct 300.30 —3.70
Dec 300.30 —3.70
Est. sales 133,176. Mon.'s sales 135,913
Mon.'s open int 430,786