CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|496¼
|506½
|494½
|499¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|498¼
|507
|496
|500
|+½
|Sep
|503½
|512¼
|502¼
|505¾
|+¼
|Dec
|515
|522
|512¾
|516
|—
|¼
|Mar
|524½
|531¼
|522½
|525½
|—
|½
|May
|528¼
|533¼
|526½
|528
|—1¼
|Jul
|519½
|523
|516
|518¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|522½
|522½
|520¼
|521½
|—
|½
|Dec
|529¾
|529¾
|526
|528¾
|—1
|Mar
|533¼
|536
|533¼
|534¾
|+¼
|May
|535½
|+½
|Jul
|522
|+¼
|Est. sales 115,666.
|Mon.'s sales 162,733
|Mon.'s open int 408,279
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|355¼
|356¾
|342¾
|344
|—10¾
|Jul
|358¾
|360½
|348¾
|350
|—8½
|Sep
|361
|362¼
|353¾
|354¾
|—6¼
|Dec
|367
|368
|361½
|362½
|—4½
|Mar
|377¼
|378¼
|373
|374
|—3¾
|May
|382½
|382¾
|378¼
|379
|—3¾
|Jul
|384¾
|385¼
|380¾
|381¾
|—3
|Sep
|376¼
|377¾
|372¾
|374¼
|—3
|Dec
|382
|382¾
|378½
|379
|—2¾
|Mar
|393
|394½
|390¾
|391
|—2
|May
|401½
|401½
|397¼
|397¼
|—3½
|Jul
|403
|403
|401½
|401½
|—1¼
|Sep
|395¼
|+2½
|Dec
|389½
|391
|389½
|390¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|403¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|395
|397
|395
|397
|+2¼
|Est. sales 471,437.
|Mon.'s sales 392,368
|Mon.'s open int 1,435,203
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|257
|259¼
|251½
|253½
|—6
|Jul
|259½
|259½
|254
|255½
|—6¼
|Sep
|254½
|254½
|249¾
|249¾
|—5½
|Dec
|253½
|253½
|251¼
|251¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|255¼
|—5¼
|May
|255¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|255½
|—5¼
|Sep
|262¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|262¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|262¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|262¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|262¾
|—5¼
|Est. sales 448.
|Mon.'s sales 948
|Mon.'s open int 4,387
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|824¾
|832½
|822
|824¼
|+2½
|Jul
|833
|840¾
|830¼
|831
|+½
|Aug
|836½
|845¼
|834
|834¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|839
|847¾
|837
|837¾
|—1
|Nov
|846¼
|854¼
|842
|842¾
|—2
|Jan
|851¼
|858½
|845
|846
|—3
|Mar
|844
|851½
|837
|837¾
|—5
|May
|846
|853¼
|838¼
|839
|—5½
|Jul
|854½
|861
|847¼
|847½
|—5¾
|Aug
|850½
|850½
|848½
|848½
|—5¾
|Sep
|850
|850
|847½
|847½
|—5½
|Nov
|855¼
|862¾
|850¼
|850¼
|—5¾
|Jan
|859
|—5¾
|Mar
|861¼
|—5¾
|May
|864¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|872½
|—5¼
|Aug
|872
|—5¼
|Sep
|872
|—5¼
|Nov
|872
|872
|870¾
|870¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|890¾
|—5¼
|Nov
|886¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 245,357.
|Mon.'s sales 304,908
|Mon.'s open int 796,428
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.01
|25.90
|24.97
|25.24
|+.25
|Jul
|25.36
|26.22
|25.32
|25.59
|+.25
|Aug
|25.54
|26.40
|25.51
|25.76
|+.24
|Sep
|25.79
|26.57
|25.74
|25.94
|+.23
|Oct
|26.16
|26.75
|25.93
|26.12
|+.21
|Dec
|26.25
|27.12
|26.24
|26.47
|+.22
|Jan
|26.55
|27.32
|26.55
|26.76
|+.21
|Mar
|26.83
|27.62
|26.82
|27.05
|+.22
|May
|27.28
|27.80
|27.14
|27.35
|+.24
|Jul
|27.59
|28.07
|27.45
|27.69
|+.24
|Aug
|27.79
|28.10
|27.69
|27.82
|+.22
|Sep
|27.95
|28.19
|27.82
|27.97
|+.24
|Oct
|28.05
|28.15
|27.96
|28.11
|+.26
|Dec
|28.39
|28.70
|28.15
|28.42
|+.28
|Jan
|28.66
|+.28
|Mar
|29.03
|+.26
|May
|29.30
|+.32
|Jul
|29.71
|29.75
|29.38
|29.38
|+.35
|Aug
|29.38
|+.35
|Sep
|29.38
|+.35
|Oct
|29.38
|+.35
|Dec
|29.39
|+.35
|Jul
|29.39
|+.35
|Oct
|29.39
|+.35
|Dec
|29.39
|+.35
|Est. sales 167,922.
|Mon.'s sales 179,455
|Mon.'s open int 469,072
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|296.50
|299.50
|295.60
|298.30
|+2.00
|Jul
|297.70
|299.60
|296.20
|296.50
|—1.00
|Aug
|298.90
|300.20
|296.50
|296.70
|—1.80
|Sep
|299.50
|301.10
|297.10
|297.20
|—2.20
|Oct
|300.60
|302.10
|297.50
|297.70
|—2.90
|Dec
|303.40
|305.00
|299.80
|299.90
|—3.50
|Jan
|303.10
|304.60
|299.50
|299.50
|—3.80
|Mar
|299.70
|300.70
|295.10
|295.50
|—3.80
|May
|298.30
|299.70
|293.50
|294.30
|—3.70
|Jul
|300.70
|302.40
|296.50
|296.70
|—3.60
|Aug
|303.00
|303.60
|297.50
|297.50
|—3.60
|Sep
|302.80
|303.90
|297.50
|297.70
|—3.60
|Oct
|302.40
|304.60
|297.90
|297.90
|—4.10
|Dec
|303.90
|305.60
|299.00
|299.30
|—4.60
|Jan
|300.30
|—3.70
|Mar
|300.30
|—3.70
|May
|300.30
|—3.70
|Jul
|300.30
|—3.70
|Aug
|300.30
|—3.70
|Sep
|300.30
|—3.70
|Oct
|300.30
|—3.70
|Dec
|300.30
|—3.70
|Jul
|300.30
|—3.70
|Oct
|300.30
|—3.70
|Dec
|300.30
|—3.70
|Est. sales 133,176.
|Mon.'s sales 135,913
|Mon.'s open int 430,786
