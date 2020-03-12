https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Close-15126893.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|506¾
|508¾
|506¾
|508¼
|—9
|May
|510½
|510¾
|497¼
|505½
|—7¼
|Jul
|511
|511¼
|498¾
|506¾
|—6½
|Sep
|516½
|518
|505½
|513½
|—6½
|Dec
|529¾
|529¾
|517½
|525¼
|—6½
|Mar
|538¼
|539
|528¼
|535½
|—6¼
|May
|538
|540
|533½
|538¼
|—6½
|Jul
|534½
|534½
|524¼
|529¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|531½
|533¾
|527¾
|532½
|—7¼
|Dec
|539½
|543
|537
|540¾
|—7
|Mar
|544¾
|548
|540
|545
|—7½
|May
|545¾
|—7½
|Jul
|532¼
|—7½
|Est. sales 153,669.
|Wed.'s sales 114,610
|Wed.'s open int 435,068,
|up 669
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|377½
|377½
|367
|369¾
|—9½
|May
|373
|373
|365
|365¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|375
|375¼
|367½
|368¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|372
|372¼
|366¼
|367½
|—6
|Dec
|376
|376¼
|370
|371¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|386
|386
|380½
|381¾
|—5¼
|May
|390½
|390¾
|385½
|386½
|—5½
|Jul
|394
|394
|388¼
|389¼
|—6
|Sep
|387
|387
|381¾
|382
|—5¾
|Dec
|390
|390
|384¼
|385½
|—4½
|Mar
|397¼
|397¼
|395
|395¼
|—4
|May
|405
|405
|402¾
|402¾
|—3
|Jul
|406½
|406½
|405
|405¼
|—3½
|Sep
|400
|400
|395¼
|395¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|397
|397
|395
|395½
|—2¾
|Jul
|408
|—2¾
|Dec
|401
|402¼
|401
|402¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 375,435.
|Wed.'s sales 233,110
|Wed.'s open int 1,467,673
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|268½
|+½
|May
|275
|276¾
|267¾
|275
|+½
|Jul
|271
|275¼
|267
|275¼
|+1½
|Sep
|263¾
|266
|263¾
|266
|+1
|Dec
|264¼
|264¾
|264¼
|264¾
|+½
|Mar
|267¾
|+¼
|May
|267¾
|+¼
|Jul
|268
|+¼
|Sep
|275¼
|+¼
|Dec
|275¼
|+¼
|Jul
|275¼
|+¼
|Sep
|275¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 411.
|Wed.'s sales 411
|Wed.'s open int 4,614
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|871¼
|871¼
|853¾
|855
|—12¾
|May
|872½
|872¾
|852¼
|859½
|—13¾
|Jul
|880
|880
|859
|865¾
|—14¾
|Aug
|880¼
|880½
|862
|868¼
|—14¼
|Sep
|880¼
|880¼
|862½
|869
|—13¾
|Nov
|886¼
|886¼
|866
|873
|—13¾
|Jan
|888
|888
|868¼
|875¾
|—13½
|Mar
|881½
|881½
|860
|867¾
|—14½
|May
|881¼
|881¼
|859¾
|868¼
|—14¼
|Jul
|889
|889
|866¼
|874¾
|—13½
|Aug
|872¾
|875½
|872½
|875½
|—12¾
|Sep
|871½
|873½
|870¾
|873½
|—12¼
|Nov
|883¾
|883¾
|868
|875½
|—11½
|Jan
|890
|890
|880
|884¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|890
|890
|884
|884
|—10
|May
|890
|890
|889
|889
|—10
|Jul
|895
|896½
|895
|896½
|—10¼
|Aug
|896¼
|—9½
|Sep
|895
|896¼
|895
|896¼
|—9½
|Nov
|895
|895
|884¾
|894¼
|—6½
|Jul
|920
|920
|914¼
|914¼
|—6½
|Nov
|910
|910
|909¾
|909¾
|—8¼
|Est. sales 325,896.
|Wed.'s sales 193,020
|Wed.'s open int 815,680,
|up 4,930
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|26.15
|—1.15
|May
|27.54
|27.60
|26.25
|26.38
|—1.15
|Jul
|27.95
|27.95
|26.62
|26.74
|—1.14
|Aug
|28.13
|28.13
|26.80
|26.91
|—1.13
|Sep
|28.20
|28.24
|26.98
|27.10
|—1.12
|Oct
|28.39
|28.39
|27.16
|27.26
|—1.13
|Dec
|28.72
|28.75
|27.49
|27.62
|—1.10
|Jan
|28.88
|28.88
|27.77
|27.88
|—1.06
|Mar
|29.05
|29.05
|27.93
|28.12
|—.98
|May
|29.45
|29.45
|28.12
|28.34
|—.95
|Jul
|29.65
|29.65
|28.38
|28.63
|—.90
|Aug
|29.50
|29.50
|28.65
|28.77
|—.85
|Sep
|29.50
|29.50
|28.65
|28.90
|—.79
|Oct
|29.50
|29.50
|28.89
|29.00
|—.73
|Dec
|29.62
|29.62
|28.85
|29.27
|—.64
|Jan
|29.44
|—.60
|Mar
|30.25
|30.25
|29.83
|29.83
|—.68
|May
|30.40
|30.40
|30.04
|30.04
|—.61
|Jul
|30.50
|30.50
|30.06
|30.06
|—.69
|Aug
|30.50
|30.50
|30.06
|30.06
|—.69
|Sep
|30.50
|30.50
|30.06
|30.06
|—.69
|Oct
|30.06
|—.69
|Dec
|30.07
|—.69
|Jul
|30.07
|—.69
|Oct
|30.07
|—.69
|Dec
|30.07
|—.69
|Est. sales 204,577.
|Wed.'s sales 131,106
|Wed.'s open int 461,793,
|up 4,641
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|295.80
|298.60
|292.80
|298.60
|+2.70
|May
|301.40
|303.80
|297.70
|302.80
|+1.20
|Jul
|304.70
|305.00
|301.40
|304.20
|—1.10
|Aug
|305.20
|305.30
|301.70
|304.20
|—1.50
|Sep
|305.80
|305.80
|301.70
|304.50
|—1.40
|Oct
|305.90
|305.90
|302.10
|304.70
|—1.30
|Dec
|308.90
|309.20
|305.20
|308.10
|—1.10
|Jan
|307.00
|307.90
|304.50
|307.40
|—1.20
|Mar
|304.50
|304.60
|300.00
|302.80
|—2.10
|May
|303.50
|303.50
|298.60
|301.70
|—2.10
|Jul
|304.50
|304.70
|300.70
|303.80
|—1.90
|Aug
|305.00
|305.00
|301.70
|304.50
|—1.80
|Sep
|305.00
|305.20
|301.70
|304.50
|—1.70
|Oct
|305.00
|305.00
|301.70
|304.20
|—1.80
|Dec
|305.80
|306.60
|303.30
|305.70
|—1.80
|Jan
|305.90
|—1.60
|Mar
|305.90
|—1.60
|May
|305.90
|—1.60
|Jul
|305.90
|—1.60
|Aug
|305.90
|—1.60
|Sep
|305.90
|—1.60
|Oct
|305.90
|—1.60
|Dec
|305.90
|—1.60
|Jul
|305.90
|—1.60
|Oct
|305.90
|—1.60
|Dec
|305.90
|—1.60
|Est. sales 165,752.
|Wed.'s sales 118,050
|Wed.'s open int 450,535
