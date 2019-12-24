https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Close-14930226.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|No open contracts.
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|No open contracts.
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|No open contracts.
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|No open contracts.
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|No open contracts.
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|No open contracts.
View Comments