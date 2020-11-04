Clearfield: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.3 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $93.1 million.

Clearfield shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.65, a rise of 72% in the last 12 months.

