Civista Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) _ Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $7.7 million.

The bank, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

Civista Bancshares shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

