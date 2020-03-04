Cidara Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $41.1 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.9 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.86. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.

