China tries to reassure on Evergrande as default fears rise

BEIJING (AP) — China's central bank released extra money for lending Monday as the government tried to reassure the public it can contain the potential fallout if a troubled real estate developer’s $310 billion mountain of debt collapses.

The People's Bank of China said it freed up 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for banks to lend by reducing the amount of money they must hold as reserves. Its announcement made no mention of Evergrande, but the move was expected after regulators promised to keep lending markets functioning following the company's warning Friday it might run out of cash to pay debts.