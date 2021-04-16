China's growth surges to 18.3% but rebound leveling off JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 2:14 a.m.
A worker installs new traffic lights at a junction in Beijing on Thursday, April 15, 2021. China's economic growth surged to 18.3% over a year earlier in the first quarter of this year as factory and consumer activity recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew by double digits in the latest quarter but an explosive rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is slowing abruptly as manufacturing and consumer spending return to normal.
The economy grew by 18.3% over a year ago, official data showed Friday, a figure that was magnified by comparison with early 2020, when factories and shops were closed and activity plunged. Growth compared with 2020’s final quarter, when a recovery was under way, slowed to 0.6%, among the weakest of the past decade.