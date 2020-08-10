Ceva: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Monday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.7 million.

Ceva shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

