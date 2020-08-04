Cerus: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $89 million to $93 million.

Cerus shares have risen 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.45, a rise of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS