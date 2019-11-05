Century: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 39 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $438 million in the period.

Century shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.05, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

