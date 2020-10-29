Cavco: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $15 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.62 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $258 million in the period.

Cavco shares have decreased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $178, a fall of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

