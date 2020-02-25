Castlight: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online health care software company posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $40 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $143.3 million.

Castlight expects a full-year loss of 15 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $130 million to $135 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.28. A year ago, they were trading at $3.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSLT