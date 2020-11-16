Casper Sleep: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) on Monday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $123.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $148.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Casper Sleep said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $142 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSPR