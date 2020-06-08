Casey's: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) _ Casey's General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $62.1 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $263.8 million, or $7.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.18 billion.

Casey's shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $169.51, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

