Cars.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $144.4 million in the period.

Cars.com shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

