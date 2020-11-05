CarGurus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.6 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.2 million.

CarGurus shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.09, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

