Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, will showcase his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show.
The Democratic president, who recently took a spin in his pine-green 1967 Stingray with Jay Leno for a segment on CNBC's “Jay Leno's Garage," may get the chance to slide behind the wheel of a new vehicle Wednesday during his stop in Detroit. He doesn't get many chances anymore in the driver's seat; he's not allowed to drive on public roads as president.