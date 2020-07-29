https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Capitol-Federal-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15442357.php
Capitol Federal: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $19.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.
The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50.7 million.
Capitol Federal shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFN
