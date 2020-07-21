Capital City Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 55 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 24% in the last 12 months.

