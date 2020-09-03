Campbell: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) _ Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $86 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.63 billion, or $5.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Campbell expects its per-share earnings to range from 88 cents to 92 cents.

Campbell shares have dropped almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.53, a rise of roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

