CNA Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $273 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 billion, or $3.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.95 billion.

CNA Financial shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNA