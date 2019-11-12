CBS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ CBS Corp. (CBS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $319 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Twenty-four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

CBS shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 23%. The stock has dropped 32% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBS