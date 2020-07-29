C.H. Robinson: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $143.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.06.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

C.H. Robinson shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.15, a rise of 2.5% in the last 12 months.

