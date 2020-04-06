%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.09% %0.09% %0.03%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.125% %0.12% %0.08%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.11% %0.11% %0.085%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.16% %0.16% %0.10%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.15% %0.15% %0.10%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.14% %0.13% %0.13%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.14% %0.13% %0.08%
%L012% %2-year% %0.25% %0.20% %0.21%
%L055% %3-year% %0.33% %0.27% %0.27%
%L013% %5-year% %0.44% %0.36% %0.36%
%L014% %10-year% %0.67% %0.58% %0.67%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.28% %1.22% %1.28%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.37% %1.37% %0.78%
%L019% %6-month% %1.20% %1.20% %0.77%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 31% %0.98% %1.04% %1.04%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.70%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.81% %0.81% %0.81%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1636.60% %$1609.75% %$1624.45%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1648.30% %$1613.10% %$1618.30%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1659.00% %$1625.00% %$1617.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1648.30% %$1613.10% %$1618.30%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1829.61% %$1790.54% %$1796.81%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1616.00% %$1605.00% %$1624.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1764.08% %$1737.20% %$1741.50%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1677.00% %$1633.70% %$1622.00%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$14.745% %$14.385% %$14.040%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$18.431% %$17.981% %$17.550%
%L067% %London AM% %$14.555% %$14.390% %$14.055%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$14.450% %$14.450% %$14.350%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$17.520% %$17.340% %$16.860%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$15.111% %$14.436% %$14.074%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.2350% %$2.2100% %$2.1620%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6586% %$0.6570% %$0.6831%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$733.00% %$ 714.00% %$ 726.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$728.00% %$ 714.10% %$ 723.90%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2105.30% %$2134.50% %$2226.10%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1661.00% %$1684.50% %$1690.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8446% %0.8368% %$0.8384%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1629.76% %$1594.96% %1600.10%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1629.76% %$1594.96% %1600.10%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1724.86% %$1688.03% %1693.47%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.13% %0.13% %0.18%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.21% %0.21% %0.30%