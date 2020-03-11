%F

%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.25% %4.25% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %1.75% %1.75% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.00-1.25% %1.00-1.25% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.41% %0.61% %1.01%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.41% %0.43% %0.70%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.42% %0.44% %0.71%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.38% %0.42% %0.65%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.39% %0.43% %0.66%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.48% %0.48% %1.18%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.48% %0.53% %0.68%
%L012% %2-year% %0.48% %0.47% %0.62%
%L055% %3-year% %0.58% %0.56% %0.65%
%L013% %5-year% %0.66% %0.61% %0.72%
%L014% %10-year% %0.82% %0.75% %0.99%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.32% %1.23% %1.64%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %0.90% %0.90% %1.46%
%L019% %6-month% %0.88% %0.88% %1.40%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 2% %1.04% %1.04% %1.04%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.61% %2.61% %2.86%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.19% %1.19% %1.26%
METALS

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1662.50% %$1657.40% %$1644.80%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1653.75% %$1655.70% %$1641.85%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1643.00% %$1652.00% %$1638.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1653.75% %$1655.70% %$1641.85%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1835.66% %$1837.83% %$1822.45%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1664.00% %$1683.00% %$1604.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1790.95% %$1788.70% %$1766.23%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1641.40% %$1659.10% %$1641.10%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$16.888% %$16.861% %$17.157%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$21.110% %$21.076% %$21.446%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.020% %$17.070% %$17.250%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.100% %$16.950% %$16.880%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$20.390% %$20.520% %$20.600%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$16.729% %$16.906% %$17.187%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.5055% %$2.5305% %$2.5930%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7660% %$0.7454% %$0.7738%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$879.00% %$ 869.00% %$ 877.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$868.20% %$ 869.40% %$ 875.20%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2350.00% %$2347.50% %$2402.70%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1859.50% %$1849.50% %$1900.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9071% %0.8734% %$0.9009%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1693.19% %$1695.19% %1681.02%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1693.19% %$1695.19% %1681.02%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1687.88% %$1689.87% %1675.73%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.40% %0.40% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.70% %0.70% %0.75%