Business Highlights: New crop of EVs, aviation hurdles

Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America’s automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans. Now, the companies are zeroing in at the heart of the market: The compact SUV. In their drive to have EVs dominate vehicle sales in coming years, the automakers are promoting their new models as having the range, price and features to rival their gas-powered competitors. Some are so far proving quite popular. Ford’s $45,000-plus Mustang Mach E is sold out for the model year. General Motors’ Chevrolet brand just introduced an electric version of its Blazer, also starting around $45,000, when it goes on sale next summer.

Aviation faces hurdles to hit goals for cutting emissions

FARNBOROUGH, England (AP) — Airplanes are a minor contributor to global greenhouse-gas emissions, but their share is sure to grow as more people travel in coming years. That has the aviation industry facing the prospect of tighter environmental regulations and higher costs. At Monday’s opening of a huge aviation industry show near London, discussion about climate change replaced much of the usual buzz over big airplane orders. The industry has embraced a goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. Experts who track the issue are skeptical. Today’s aircraft engines are the most efficient ever, but improvements in reducing fuel burn are agonizingly slow — about 1% a year on average.

Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. Twitter wants the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.

Netflix Q2 subscriber loss widens, but not as much as feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix shed another 970,000 subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, increasing the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions. The April-June contraction announced Tuesday as part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter. The less severe loss in subscribers helped lift Netflix’s battered stock by 7%.

Stocks sweep higher on Wall Street as profit reports roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied Tuesday to its best day in more than three weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 rose 2.8% Tuesday after a powerful tide carried 99% of the stocks in the index upward. The Dow added 2.4% and the Nasdaq rose 3.1%. Small-company stocks rose even more, pushing the Russell 2000 index up 3.5%. More types of companies are reporting how much they earned during the spring, broadening out from the banks that dominated the earliest part of the reporting season. Hasbro and Halliburton rose after reporting stronger profits than analysts expected.

Strong Q2 at J&J, but outlook cut again due to dollar’s rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnson & Johnson rode growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other key drugs to a better-than-expected second quarter, but foreign exchange rates again cut into the health care giant’s 2022 forecast. The company on Tuesday dropped its forecast to a range below analyst expectations after also trimming it in April due to exchange rates. The company, which brings in nearly half of its sales from outside the United States, now expects earnings of $10 to $10.10 per share. That’s down from a prediction of $10.15 to $10.35 per share it made in the spring.

Chipotle closes store in Maine, thwarting union efforts

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipotle is closing a Maine store that had been leading efforts to unionize the chain. Employees at the Augusta, Maine, Chipotle had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board in June asking to hold a union election at the store. It was the first Chipotle to file such a petition. But on Tuesday, Chipotle said it was permanently closing the store. Labor organizers say they will fight the closure, and say Chipotle is trying to send a message to other stores. But the company blames staffing problems and says the closure has nothing to do with the union.

US health insurers raise rates to match increase in usage

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country. The coronavirus pandemic caused lots of people to put off routine health care. But now many people are returning to doctor’s offices. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year. California officials on Tuesday announced rates would increase an average of 6% for the 1.7 million people who purchase coverage through the state run health insurance marketplace. Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said more people using health care was the biggest driver of the increase.

The S&P 500 jumped 105.84 points, or 2.8%, to 3,936.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 754.44 points, or 2.4%, to 31,827.05. The Nasdaq rose 353.10 points, or 3.1%, to 11,713.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies advanced 60.91 points, or 3.5%, to 1,799.32.