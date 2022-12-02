Business Highlights: Hiring strong; Inflation fears remain

___

US hiring stays strong, complicating Fed’s inflation fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low. November’s job growth dipped only slightly from October’s 284,000 gain. Last month’s hiring amounted to a substantial increase. All year, as inflation has surged and the Fed has imposed ever-higher borrowing rates, America’s labor market has defied skeptics, adding hundreds of thousands of jobs, month after month. With not enough people available to fill jobs, businesses are having to offer higher pay to attract and keep workers.

Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is assuring the nation that the U.S. economy is chugging along. But along with his upbeat words on Friday, a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a threat. At the White House, the president signed a bill to avoid a rail strike that he said could have caused 765,000 job losses in two weeks and plunged the country into recession. But many voters and economists already fear that a downturn is nigh and that the price of reducing inflation will be layoffs. Biden pointed to the addition of 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% last month as proof that his policies have bulked up the economy.

EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil. It’s a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. They needed to set the discounted price that other nations will pay by Monday, when an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea and a ban on insurance for those supplies take effect. The price cap is led by the Group of Seven wealthy democracies and still needs their approval. It aims to prevent a sudden loss of Russian oil to the world that could lead to a new surge in energy prices.

Utility recommends natural gas plant despite objections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility is recommending replacing an aging coal burning power plant with natural gas, ignoring calls for the Tennessee Valley Authority to speed its transition to renewable energy. TVA on Friday announced the completion of its environmental impact statement for replacing the Cumberland Fossil Plant near Cumberland City, Tennessee. TVA says in a news release that solar and battery storage would be more costly and time-consuming than gas. The recommendation still needs the approval of TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash. He has previously spoken in favor of gas. The announcement drew immediate backlash from groups that include the Center for Biological Diversity, which calls the plan “reckless.”

Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race

Nonprofit organizations in Georgia are digging deep to ramp up their operations again after Election Day to inform voters about the closely watched runoff race for one of the state’s Senate seats. Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project, says many of the voters they are targeting don’t know there is a runoff. Her organization had to find new canvassers as well as new funding. They’ve raised almost $800,000 to support phone banking, text banking and voter protection at the polls for the runoff. Grassroots nonprofits are prohibited from campaigning for any candidate or party, but Cotton says they fill an important role educating voters on where and how to vote.

National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States’ 988 call service for helping anyone experiencing a mental health emergency is back up and running after a daylong outage. The hotline was out of service Thursday but was restored shortly before midnight and was running Friday. People experiencing a mental health crisis were still able to reach a mental health counselor by texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org to start a chat. A Health and Human Services spokeswoman says the federal government is investigating the hotline’s outage. Telecommunications company Intrado provides the emergency response service. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company hasn’t returned repeated requests for comment. A telecoms analyst from Recon Analytics says he doesn’t think there was “anything malicious.”

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States’ newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider gets its name from the 1942 Doolittle Raid over Tokyo and is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. Almost every aspect of the B-21 Raider program is classified. The Pentagon is providing the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

The S&P 500 fell 4.87 points, or 0.1%, to 4,071.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88. The Nasdaq fell 20.95 points, or 0.2%, to 11,461.50. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.16 points, or 0.6%, to 1,892.84.