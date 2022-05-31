Business Highlights: Biden's inflation fight, consumer pulse

___ Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 President Joe Biden has met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, talking inflation fighting. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank\u2019s work. The president is largely entrusting the fate of the economy and his own political fortunes to the Fed. The central bank\u2019s highly sensitive task: raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden\u2019s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short. ___ US consumer confidence slips in May amid stubborn inflation SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) \u2014 U.S. consumer confidence edged down in May as Americans\u2019 view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May \u2014 still a strong reading \u2014 from 108.6 in April. The business research group\u2019s present situation index, which measures consumers\u2019 assessment of current business and labor conditions, also fell in May to 149.6 from 152.9 in April. President Joe Biden will meet with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday as soaring inflation continues to carve up Americans\u2019 earnings. ___ Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 The unofficial start of summer is offering a troubling look at what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights over a five-day stretch including the Memorial Day weekend, as bad weather, crews calling in sick, and other factors snarled their operations. Delta Air Lines, which is usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights from Thursday through Monday. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints during that timeframe. ___ Stocks slip on Wall Street as messy May comes to a close NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks ended lower after another wobbly day on Wall Street Tuesday, closing out a rocky month. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier. The index managed to eke out a tiny gain for May but only after several abrupt swings. Last week the S&P 500 had its biggest weekly gain since late 2020, breaking a seven-week losing streak that nearly brought it into a bear market. Trading has been turbulent in recent weeks amid worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates. The Dow fell 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%. ___ Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship WASHINGTON (AP) \u2014 A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints. The court voted in an unusual 5-4 alignment Tuesday to put the Texas law on hold while a lawsuit plays out in lower courts. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to grant the emergency request from two technology industry groups that challenged the law in federal court. The majority provided no explanation for its decision. ___ High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil BRUSSELS (AP) \u2014 Energy experts say the European Union\u2019s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months \u2014 a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia. ___ Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs LONDON (AP) \u2014 Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency hit a record 8.1% amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia\u2019s war in Ukraine. The latest data from European Union statistics agency Eurostat on Tuesday showed that annual inflation in May surpassed the previous record of 7.4% reached in the previous two months. Energy prices jumped 39.2%, highlighting how the war and the accompanying global energy crunch are making life more expensive for the eurozone\u2019s 343 million people. Inflation in the eurozone is now at its highest level since recordkeeping for the euro began in 1997. Food prices also rose 7.5%, while prices for goods were up 4.2% and the cost for services rose 3.5%. ___ Deutsche Bank, subsidiary raided over \u2018greenwashing\u2019 claims BERLIN (AP) \u2014 Authorities in Germany have raided the offices of Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary DWS following claims that it was exaggerating the sustainable credentials of some of the products it sold. Frankfurt prosecutors said the probe focused on allegations of investment fraud, but no specific suspects had been identified yet. A former manager in charge of sustainability at DWS has claimed that the asset management firm exaggerated the environmental and climate credentials of certain funds. Deutsche Bank said in a statement that Tuesday\u2019s raids were \u201cdirected against unknown people in connection with greenwashing allegations against DWS.\u201d It said DWD was cooperating with \u201dall relevant regulators and authorities on this matter.\u201d ___ The S&P 500 dropped 26.09 points, or 0.6%, to 4,132.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.7%, to 32,990.12. The Nasdaq lost 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 12,081.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave back 23.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,864.04.