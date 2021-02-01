Business Highlights

___

CBO projects 4.6% growth in Biden’s first year, jobs lag

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Budget Office expects the U.S. economy will grow at a robust 4.6% annual rate this year, but that employment won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. The 10-year outlook issued Monday said the economic recovery from the coronavirus has been boosted by an unprecedented wave of government spending to combat the outbreak. While the growth estimates suggest a quick snapback in gross domestic product, the CBO shows that hiring will lag as consumer spending returns and employers become more comfortable with adding workers. The CBO projected an average of 521,000 jobs will be added monthly this year, a pace that would fall to 145,000 in 2022.

___

Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges

NEW YORK (AP) — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high. Silver futures jumped more than 9% on Monday to $29.42 per ounce following strong gains over the weekend. Some analysts called price jump the latest assault by the smaller investors who sent GameStop soaring recently. But many of those same traders instead called it a trap set by hedge funds to divert their attention away from GameStop, as the saga captivating Wall Street gets even more dramatic.

___

GameStop saga makes Wall Street an issue for Biden team

WASHINGTON (AP) — In light of the GameStop saga, President Joe Biden’s financial regulators — especially the Securities and Exchange Commission — will likely have to address questions about a number of Wall Street practices, such as short-selling and whether the business model of online trading platforms such as Robinhood is as investor-friendly as the companies say it is. The airing of complex issues will come in addition to anticipated efforts by regulators at the SEC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other agencies to overturn Trump-era rules deemed more favorable to the financial industry than to consumers or retail investors.

___

Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — There have been four previous Super Bowls in Tampa, some amid war and economic distress. None have faced the challenge of a coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s Super Bowl in the Miami area generated an estimated $572 million in new spending in the three main South Florida counties. This year, the Tampa Bay region probably won’t see half that much money, according to Sean Snaith, who directs the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Economic Forecasting. Still, officials say it’s hard to put a price tag on the publicity the Super Bowl will generate for the entire region.

___

Robinhood raises $3.4B from investors amid surge in trading

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Popular online trading platform Robinhood says it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements. The capital injection comes amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks. Robinhood said Monday that Ribbit Capital and several other venture capital firms are providing the funds. The $3.4 billion figure includes $1 billion in funding that Robinhood announced Friday. It needed the funding infusion in order to meet deposit thresholds required by the clearinghouses that handle the trading orders placed by investors on brokerages like Robinhood.

___

Wall Street recovers some of last week’s drop, silver climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday, recovering some of the ground they lost last week in their biggest weekly drop since October. The S&P 500 index rose 1.6%. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds. Investors are watching negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for aid, along with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep low-cost credit plentiful, have carried the S&P 500 and other major indexes to record highs. The price of silver rose 9%.

___

Google shutters internal Stadia game studio

NEW YORK (AP) — Google is closing the internal studio tasked with developing games for its Stadia cloud-gaming service, a move that raises questions about the future of its Stadia service itself. Google launched Stadia in November 2019 as a cloud-based gaming service, in deliberate contrast to pricey video-game consoles. But Google said Monday it will no longer invest in creating its own games for the service beyond any planned, near-term titles. Jade Raymond, who had headed up Stadia Games and Entertainment, is leaving the company. Google didn’t disclose the total number of job cuts, but said most of the staff in the game-development division will be moved to other roles.

___

The S&P 500 gained 59.62 points, or 1.6%, to 3,773.86. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points, or 0.8%, to 30,211.91. The Nasdaq composite climbed 332.70 points, or 2.6%, to 13,403.39. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 52.52 points, or 2.5%, to 2,126.16.