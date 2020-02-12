Bunge: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59 million in its fourth quarter.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $10.78 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.29 billion, or $9.34 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $41.14 billion.

Bunge shares have declined slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 5% in the last 12 months.

