Bunge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $262 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $10.16 billion in the period.

Bunge expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.75 per share.

Bunge shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG