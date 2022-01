Nati Harnik/AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett's company plans to hold its annual shareholders meeting that used to routinely attract more than 40,000 people in person this spring for the first time since the pandemic began.

Berkshire Hathaway said Tuesday that at this point it is planning to hold the meeting in person on April 30. For the past two years, the meeting was held online only.