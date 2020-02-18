Brookdale: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $91.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $986.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $267.9 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.06 billion.

Brookdale shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.93, a decrease of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

