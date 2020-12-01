Borr Drilling: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Monday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its third quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 76 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $6.37.

_____

