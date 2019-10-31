Blue Apron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $99.5 million in the period.

Blue Apron shares have fallen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 64% in the last 12 months.

