Biogen, Thor rise; Apple, Equitrans Midstream fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Apple Inc., down $1.92 to $149.84. The technology giant is reportedly backing off a planned production increase of new iPhones because of weaker-than-expected demand. Paychex Inc., up $4.06 to $117.38. The payroll processor and human-resources services provider reported encouraging fiscal first-quarter financial results. Biogen Inc., up $78.82 to $276.61. The biotechnology company soared after its partner gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential Alzheimer\u2019s treatment. Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down 20 cents to $60.33 The egg producer's fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts. Equitrans Midstream Corp., down 22 cents to $7.59. The natural gas pipeline company slipped after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. Devon Energy Corp., up $3.88 to $60.05. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices. Thor Industries Inc., up $2.93 to $74.68. The Indiana-based RV maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. BTRS Holdings Inc., up $3.51 to $9.28 Private equity firm EQT is buying the business software company for about $1.7 billion.