BioSpecifics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynbrook, New York-based company said it had net income of 87 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period.

BioSpecifics shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $56.23, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

