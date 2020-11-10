Benev Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $662,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.48. A year ago, they were trading at $2.35.

_____

