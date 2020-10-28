Benchmark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $526 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $500 million to $540 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Benchmark shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.83, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

